DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is known for having some of the best cities for cyclists in the U.S., and with that comes a high demand for bikes.

Bikeways have been popping up rapidly in Denver, with hundreds of miles built over the last few years and totaling more than 433 miles.

Bikes can be really expensive, but luckily there are highly-rated used bike shops in the Denver area.

These are the highest-rated bike shops that sell used bikes around Denver with at least 20 reviews on Yelp:

Randy’s Recycled Cycles, 4.7 stars — 2301 Champa St., Denver

Z Cycle Shop, 4.8 stars — 1025 E. 9th Ave., Denver and 3217 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Lucky Bikes Re-Cyclery, 4.7 stars, 4394 S. Federal Blvd., Sheridan

Additionally, there are many shops that offer new bikes, repairs, fittings, customized builds and more.

These are the highest-rated bike shops in the Denver area with at least 40 reviews on Yelp:

Finding a bike route

The city of Denver provides a bike map of bike lanes throughout the city, as well as multi-use trails, bike and pedestrian bridges, bike repair options and connections on public transportation.

If you don’t want to ride alongside cars, there are scenic commuter trials to choose from, which the city refers to as “high comfort bikeways.”

Trails connect throughout the entire Denver metro area. There is a regional bicycle map that shows where trails converge and where service options are available in Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Boulder, Denver, Weld, Adams and Arapahoe counties.

Other planning resources:

Before you go biking, be sure to check the weather forecast.