DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for a nice dinner out or to treat yourself, our state has a wide variety of options when it comes to food.
If you are specifically looking to get a steak dinner, we have you covered.
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak across the state with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Best places for steak
Here is a full list of the top rated places to get a streak in the Denver metro area and across Colorado, according to the Google reviews.
- 5281 STEAK SALAD SEAFOOD – Morrison – 4.6 stars for 1,316 reviews
- Bastien’s Restaurant – 4.6 stars for 1,301 stars
- Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant – 4.4 stars for 3,455 reviews
- Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Colfax – 4.6 stars for 1,064 reviews
- Columbine Steak House & Lounge – 4.5 stars for 3,384 reviews
- Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – 4.4 stars for 2,169 reviews
- Duke’s Steakhouse – Castle Pines – 4.5 stars for 1,340 reviews
- Elway’s – 4.4 stars for 1,098
- Famous Steak House – Colorado Springs – 4.4 stars for 1,202 reviews
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – Englewood – 4.6 stars for 1,180 reviews
- Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse – 4.5 stars for 4,127 stars
- Guard and Grace – 4.7 stars for 2,737
- Hickory & Ash – Broomfield – 4.5 stars for 1,254 reviews
- J. Alexander’s Restaurant – Centennial – 4.5 stars for 1,026 reviews
- LongHorn Steakhouse – Littleton – 4.5 stars for 1,266 reviews
- MacKenzie’s Chop House – Colorado Springs – 4.5 stars for 1,776 reviews
- Manning’s Steaks and Spirits – 4.6 stars for 1,022 reviews
- Mickey’s Top Sirloin – 4.4 stars for 3,111 reviews
- MTN Prime – Idaho Springs – 4.4 stars for 1,310 reviews
- Ocean Prime – 4.6 stars for 1,869 reviews
- Ol’ Miner Steakhouse – Gunnison – 4.4 stars for 1,129 reviews
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Lone Tree – 4.6 stars for 1,599 reviews
- Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse Denver – 4.4 stars for 2,305 reviews
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – 4.4 stars for 1,424 reviews
- Steakhouse 10 – Englewood – 4.8 stars for 1,189 reviews
- Texas de Brazil – Denver – 4.5 stars for 3,736 reviews
- Texas Roadhouse – Arvada – 4.4 stars for 4,474 reviews
- The Capital Grille – 4.7 stars for 1,648
- The Butchery– Steaks, Chops & Seafood – Arvada – 4.5 stars for 1,019 reviews
- The Fort – Morrison – 4.4 stars for 2,214 reviews
- The Rabbit Hole – Colorado Springs – 4.5 stars for 4,297 reviews
- The Ranch @ West 40 – Lakewood – 4.6 stars for 1,162 reviews
- The Still Whiskey Steaks – Fort Collins – 4.6 stars for 1,505 reviews
- The Stone House – Montrose – 4.6 stars for 1,084 reviews
- Urban Farmer Denver – 4.5 stars for 1,389 reviews
Did we miss your favorite restaurant for steak? Let us know!
