DENVER (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Colorado last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. Stocks headquartered in Colorado, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on Oct. 27th was considered. All 25 stocks that met the criteria in Colorado were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +13.0% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#25. PDC Energy (PDCE)

– Last week price change: -8.4% (-$5.86)

– Market cap: $5.9 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#24. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty SiriusXM Class C (LSXMK)

– Last week price change: -8.3% (-$3.35)

– Market cap: $23.8 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

#23. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty SiriusXM Class A (LSXMA)

– Last week price change: -8.0% (-$3.25)

– Market cap: $23.8 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

#22. Newmont Corp. (NEM)

– Last week price change: -6.5% (-$3.47)

– Market cap: $39.6 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwood Village

– Sector: Gold

#21. Woodward (WWD)

– Last week price change: -6.2% (-$6.81)

– Market cap: $6.2 billion

– Headquarters: Fort Collins

– Sector: Aerospace & Defense

#20. Antero Resources Corp. (AR)

– Last week price change: -6.1% (-$1.80)

– Market cap: $8.2 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#19. Civitas Resources (CIVI)

– Last week price change: -4.5% (-$3.09)

– Market cap: $5.5 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#18. SM Energy Co. (SM)

– Last week price change: -3.1% (-$1.02)

– Market cap: $3.9 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

#17. Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC)

– Last week price change: -3.0% (-$0.75)

– Market cap: $5.7 billion

– Headquarters: Greeley

– Sector: Packaged Foods & Meats

#16. Royal Gold (RGLD)

– Last week price change: -2.9% (-$3.67)

– Market cap: $8.2 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Gold

#15. Vail Resorts (MTN)

– Last week price change: +0.2% (+$0.58)

– Market cap: $10.4 billion

– Headquarters: Broomfield

– Sector: Leisure Facilities

#14. VF Corp. (VFC)

– Last week price change: +0.6% (+$0.17)

– Market cap: $11.9 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods

#13. Western Union Co. (WU)

– Last week price change: +0.7% (+$0.10)

– Market cap: $5.5 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services

#12. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Braves (BATRK)

– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.38)

– Market cap: $23.8 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Movies & Entertainment

#11. Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)

– Last week price change: +1.9% (+$0.71)

– Market cap: $5.8 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Residential REITs

#10. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One Class A (FWONA)

– Last week price change: +2.2% (+$1.40)

– Market cap: $23.8 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Movies & Entertainment

#9. Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One Class C (FWONK)

– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$1.62)

– Market cap: $23.8 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Movies & Entertainment

#8. Ball Corp. (BALL)

– Last week price change: +2.3% (+$1.34)

– Market cap: $18.5 billion

– Headquarters: Westminster

– Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

#7. Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK)

– Last week price change: +2.5% (+$2.33)

– Market cap: $13.7 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

#6. Liberty Broadband Corp. Class A (LBRDA)

– Last week price change: +2.7% (+$2.48)

– Market cap: $13.7 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

#5. UDR (UDR)

– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$1.41)

– Market cap: $14.1 billion

– Headquarters: Highlands Ranch

– Sector: Residential REITs

#4. Molson Coors Beverage Co. Class B (TAP)

– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$2.32)

– Market cap: $772.3 million

– Headquarters: Golden

– Sector: Brewers

#3. DaVita (DVA)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$4.33)

– Market cap: $7.7 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Health Care Services

#2. Palantir Technologies Class A (PLTR)

– Last week price change: +11.4% (+$0.86)

– Market cap: $16.6 billion

– Headquarters: Denver

– Sector: Application Software

#1. Arrow Electronics (ARW)

– Last week price change: +13.0% (+$15.20)

– Market cap: $8.2 billion

– Headquarters: Englewood

– Sector: Technology Distributors



Stacker content published under a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.