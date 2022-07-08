DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are falling across the country, albeit slower in Colorado, but consumers should still be savvy about the times and days that are best to fill up at the pump.

“Right now with prices trending lower, I would say later is better than sooner, because we should see prices continuing to trend down,” said GasBuddy lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan.

De Haan said Friday is the busiest day of the week for filling up the pump, which makes sense considering the last-minute fuel up for weekend travel.

“People get paid on Fridays, they head out of town on Fridays, so stations have less incentive to price gasoline aggressively on Fridays,” De Haan said. “Not only that, but you’re gonna have a lot of people filling up their tanks with you.”

De Haan said stations are incentivized to have better prices on Monday and Tuesday, since the demand from the weekend drops.