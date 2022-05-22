DENVER (Stacker) — Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States’ counties (also known in certain states as boroughs or parishes) date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Colorado using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#19. Pueblo County

– Population: 165,982

– Median home value: $164,600 (65% own)

– Median rent: $829 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $46,783

– Top public schools: The Connect Charter School (A-), Swallows Charter Academy (B+), Swallows Charter Academy (B+)

– Top private schools: St. Therese Catholic School (unavailable), St. John Neumann Catholic School (unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pueblo West (B), Pueblo (B-), Beulah Valley (B+)

#18. Adams County

– Population: 504,108

– Median home value: $307,600 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,346 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $71,202

– Top public schools: Stargate Charter School (A+), Legacy High School (A), Hulstrom Options K-8 School (A-)

– Top private schools: Belleview Christian Preparatory School (A-), Flatirons Academy (B+), Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School (B+)

– Top places to live: Westminster (A-), Thornton (B), Federal Heights (B)

#17. Grand County

– Population: 15,303

– Median home value: $308,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,047 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $71,198

– Top public schools: Fraser Valley Elementary School (B+), East Grand Middle School (B+), Middle Park High School (B)

– Top private schools: Winter Park Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: Fraser (B+), Grand Lake (A), Winter Park (A-)

#16. Clear Creek County

– Population: 9,495

– Median home value: $378,300 (77% own)

– Median rent: $938 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $67,060

– Top public schools: King-Murphy Elementary School (B), Clear Creek High School (B), Georgetown Community School (B-)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Silver Plume (B+), Georgetown (B), Empire (B-)

#15. Weld County

– Population: 305,345

– Median home value: $299,000 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,085 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $74,150

– Top public schools: Galeton Elementary School (A), Benjamin Eaton Elementary School (A-), Windsor Charter Academy Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Dayspring Christian Academy (B+), The Children’s Workshop Early Learning Center (unavailable), St. Mary Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Erie (A), Severance (A-), Eaton (A-)

#14. Gunnison County

– Population: 16,802

– Median home value: $367,300 (61% own)

– Median rent: $992 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $56,577

– Top public schools: Crested Butte Community School (A-), Gunnison High School (B), Crested Butte Elementary School (B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Gunnison (A-), Mount Crested Butte (A-), Crested Butte (B+)

#13. Conejos County

– Population: 8,128

– Median home value: $120,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $543 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $36,084

– Top public schools: Manassa Elementary School (A), La Jara Elementary School (B+), Centauri High School (B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places to live: Manassa (B+), La Jara (B), Sanford (B)

#12. La Plata County

– Population: 55,617

– Median home value: $395,600 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,147 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $68,685

– Top public schools: Mountain Middle School (A-), Animas High School (A-), Durango High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Colorado Timberline Academy (B+), St. Columba School (unavailable), Southern Ute Indian Montessori Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Durango (A-), Bayfield (C+), Ignacio (C+)

#11. Pitkin County

– Population: 17,926

– Median home value: $615,900 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,473 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $78,935

– Top public schools: Aspen High School (A), Aspen Community Charter School (A), Aspen Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Aspen Country Day School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Aspen (A), Snowmass Village (A-), Woody Creek (B+)

#10. San Miguel County

– Population: 8,049

– Median home value: $479,300 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,140 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $67,038

– Top public schools: Telluride High School (A+), Telluride Middle School (A), Telluride Intermediate School (A-)

– Top private schools: Telluride Mountain School (A-)

– Top places to live: Mountain Village (A), Telluride (A), Ophir (B)

#9. Summit County

– Population: 30,649

– Median home value: $579,600 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,393 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $79,277

– Top public schools: Breckenridge Elementary School (B+), Frisco Elementary School (B+), Summit Cove Elementary School (B+)

– Top private schools: The Peak School (A)

– Top places to live: Breckenridge (A-), Frisco (B), Silverthorne (B-)

#8. Eagle County

– Population: 54,681

– Median home value: $562,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,594 (30% rent)

– Median household income: $84,790

– Top public schools: Battle Mountain High School (A-), Eagle County Charter Academy (A-), Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy (VSSA) (B+)

– Top private schools: Vail Mountain School (A+), Vail Christian High School (A+), St. Clare of Assisi School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Vail (A-), Eagle (B+), Avon (B+)

#7. Routt County

– Population: 25,072

– Median home value: $535,300 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,282 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $77,443

– Top public schools: Steamboat Springs Middle School (A), Soda Creek Elementary School (A), Strawberry Park Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Steamboat Mountain School (A+), Emerald Mountain School (unavailable), Christian Heritage School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Steamboat Springs (A-), Oak Creek (B-), Yampa (C+)

#6. Larimer County

– Population: 344,786

– Median home value: $363,800 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,297 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $71,881

– Top public schools: Liberty Common Charter School (A+), Fossil Ridge High School (A), Fort Collins High School (A)

– Top private schools: Campion Academy (A-), Resurrection Christian School (A-), Heritage Christian Academy (B+)

– Top places to live: Timnath (A), Fort Collins (A), Johnstown (B+)

#5. El Paso County

– Population: 698,974

– Median home value: $275,000 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,174 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $68,779

– Top public schools: Cheyenne Mountain High School (A+), The Vanguard School Elementary (A+), The Vanguard School Junior High (A+)

– Top private schools: Fountain Valley School (A+), The Colorado Springs School (A+), St. Mary’s High School (A)

– Top places to live: Woodmoor (A), Monument (A), Gleneagle (A)

#4. Jefferson County

– Population: 574,798

– Median home value: $397,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,376 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $82,986

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (A+), Lakewood High School (A+), Evergreen High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (A+), Denver Christian School (A), Front Range Christian School (A-)

– Top places to live: Evergreen (A), Genesee (A), Columbine (A)

#3. Arapahoe County

– Population: 644,560

– Median home value: $358,200 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,390 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $77,469

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (A+), Grandview High School (A+), Challenge School (A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (A+), Regis Jesuit High School (A+), St. Mary’s Academy (A+)

– Top places to live: Holly Hills (A+), Cherry Creek (A+), Inverness (A+)

#2. Boulder County

– Population: 322,510

– Median home value: $497,300 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,495 (38% rent)

– Median household income: $83,019

– Top public schools: Fairview High School (A+), Peak to Peak Charter School (A+), Boulder High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (A+), Tara Performing Arts High School (A), Watershed School (A)

– Top places to live: Superior (A+), Louisville (A+), Boulder (A+)

#1. Douglas County

– Population: 336,041

– Median home value: $468,700 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,725 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $119,730

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (A+), Mountain Vista High School (A), STEM School Highlands Ranch (A)

– Top private schools: Valor Christian High School (A+), Mile High Academy (A), Lutheran High School (A-)

– Top places to live: Highlands Ranch (A+), Castle Pines (A+), Lone Tree (A+)



