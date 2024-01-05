BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — Some Berthoud residents are upset over what they call excessive speeding on the stretch of highway between Longmont and Berthoud.

This comes after a horrific scene Friday morning where two people were killed in a car crash in Larimer County.

FOX31 learned a firefighter was on their way to the scene when they witnessed a second crash involving a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The agency said the deputy was not injured.

Listening to the whizz of cars is nothing new for Ginger Blasi.

“People are driving way too fast on this road,” said Blasi.

She has lived in the area for two years and in that time seen a fair share of crashes.

“There have been three dramatic wrecks on the corner,” she said.

The most recent crash was reported just before 8:40 a.m. Friday to the Berthoud Fire Protection District.

FOX31 was told one of the district’s first responders saw smoke coming from the crash as they were headed there. As that firefighter continued driving, they witnessed another crash unfolding before making it to the original collision.

Colorado State Patrol said a Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy SUV crashed into several other vehicles. Officials say at the original crash site, two pickup trucks crashed head-on, causing one of the trucks to go up in flames. One occupant was trapped in the other truck.

Two people in the trucks that crashed were killed.

Blasi said the situation is tragic, but not surprising.

“No, not at all,” said Blasi. “It happens often. I don’t know what the death toll is on the road, but every other week we hear sirens going back and forth.”

“This stretch of road has a lot of tragedies. I think a lot of it is distracted driving,” said Andrew Kuiken, Bataillon Chief with Berthoud Fire Protection District. “I think a lot of it is people making left turns. This is a very dangerous stretch of roadway. We are always asking people to slow down put the phone down and pay attention.”

Blasi hopes something can be done to slow drivers down.

“We could put some speed traffic lights or traffic cameras so people can have to realize they’re being watched and they have to slow down,” she suggested. “It’s bad and it needs to be monitored.”

CSP says the causes of the crashes are both under investigation.