DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday that U.S. Highway 40 at Berthoud Pass would remain closed until further notice.

CDOT said snow and high winds had not let up, and several natural slides were reported.

The announcement came after an avalanche Sunday morning just after 11 a.m. that buried 10 cars. There were no injuries reported.

Crews worked throughout the day and night on Sunday and into Monday trying to clear the roads.

However, CDOT said crews were instructed to stay within safe zones until conditions improved, meaning some areas could not be accessed to be cleared.

Several other major mountain roads were closed fully or partially on Monday due to safety concerns, according to CDOT.