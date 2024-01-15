DENVER (KDVR) — U.S Highway 40 at Berthoud Pass remained closed indefinitely on Monday night after reports of several natural slides, including an avalanche Sunday morning that buried 10 cars.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said there were no injuries, but there’s no estimate on reopening the pass.

Anna Wagner and her fiancé, Justin, told FOX31 they were heading back to Thornton on Sunday after spending the holiday weekend in Grand Lake when they got stuck for hours on the pass.

“We were going slow, everyone was moving, and then we hit a dead stop,” Wagner said. “I would say about 20 people were shoveling the snow to get all of those cars out.”

Anna Wagner and her fiancé, Justin, said they were heading back to Thornton after spending the weekend in Grand Lake when they got stuck for hours on Berthoud Pass after an avalanche. (Credit: Anna Wagner)

Once emergency crews arrived on the scene, Wagner said things moved pretty quickly.

“We just hunkered down in our truck. Our friends were in the car behind us, so we were just calling each other, saying, ‘Hey, we have plenty of food, plenty of water, we’ll just hang out and wait, and if they make us turn around, we’ll have to turn around,'” Wagner said.

‘Everyone was very quick to act and come together’

But a few hours later, Wagner said they started moving.

“Finally, they cleared enough and started letting the cars go through, and we still had about 20 miles to go to complete the rest of the pass,” Wagner said. “Some people were loving it. Some people were freaked out, and some people were still just wanting to go skiing for the day. It was pretty crazy.”

She said they were happy to be home and grateful for all those who sprang into action to help a stranger.

“Everyone was very quick to act and come together, and that was nice to see,” Wagner said.

CDOT advises drivers to check COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.