BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Berthoud military veteran and member of the Colorado House of Representatives is being nationally recognized for his continued service.

Rep. Ryan Armagost (CO District 64) was recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars in their Still Serving campaign.

“It becomes a way of life,” Armagost said, describing his service.

Ryan was outside of a Lions Club in Berthoud, which serves as the VFW post 12189.

Among his titles are corporal from the Marines, Rep. from the Colorado House and commander of the VFW post in Berthoud, but also all VFW posts in northern Colorado.

“It’s nice to be able to get younger veterans to participate,” Armagost said, “without younger veterans, these organizations are going to go away.”

After serving in the Marines, Colorado Army National Guard, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and as a firefighter, recruiting veterans to the VFW and helping others process their trauma is his latest mission to serve.

“People that have struggles that I’ve gotten through, personally,” Armagost said, “that I can help reach back and give them a hand to get them to where they need to be.”

So prestigious is his service now the National VFW organization recognized him in their “Still Serving” campaign as a model for continued service.

“I’m humbled by it,” Armagost said, “so it’s a great opportunity and I appreciate it.”

The recognition is one thing, but it’s all business for Rep. Armagost, helping veterans of all ages through the hardships of serving in combat.

“Just being able to see people connect, after 20 or 30 years of waiting and keeping silent about their struggles, and it can be PTSD, physical injuries,” Armagost said.

Armagost proudly shows the signs and symbols of an active VFW post in Berthoud, named for Gabriel Conde, who died in Afghanistan.

The post is a beacon to continue his now nationally recognized service to veterans and their experiences.

“Having people be able to share those and understand that they’re not alone I think is the biggest value in any of it,” Armagost said.