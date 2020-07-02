Berthoud fire investigator to be honored with line of duty funeral

BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) – In 2016, Berthoud fire investigator Joshua MacDonald was injured while on the job and now, after four years of surgeries and complications, he has died.

MacDonald was just 34 years old, but during his life he was committed to helping others. He served in the United States Air Force as well as working as firefighter and fire inspector for several years.

While investigating the origin of a fire on March 25, 2016, MacDonald fell through the floor and injured his knee. While undergoing surgery he contracted MRSA and had been battling complications since then until his death on April 17, 2020.

Because of the initial injury, MacDonald’s death has been designated as a line of duty death, and his funeral this month will be carried out with full honors.

More than 20 emergency vehicles are expected to take part in the procession from Foundations Church in Loveland to Resthaven Memory Gardens in Fort Collins where he will be laid to rest on July 11.