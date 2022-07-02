BERTHOUD, Colo. (KDVR) — A small business was the target of a burglary and the entire crime was caught on video.

The video showed a burglar throwing a rock through a window, breaking into the building and stealing cash and other items.

“It takes your safe space and makes it feel like it’s not safe anymore,” Amanda Thorstenen, owner of Joyful Brews said.

The person was caught on camera breaking into the store on Thursday.

“Two windows were smashed, and about $250, just of like loose change, rolled coins had been stolen, two floor fans and that was it,” Thorstensen said.

The person can clearly be seen trying to figure their way into the store in the video.

“(He) shows up and tries to pry open one of the drive-thru windows,” Thorstensen said.

He failed at this attempt and actually got struck in the face by a piece of the window that flew back at him.

“He appears to get pretty angry because he smashes in that window and doesn’t even attempt to enter in the building,” Thorstensen said.

Eventually, he was able to get access inside the store.

“He just immediately goes to another window and picks up a rock and throws it through the other window,” Thorstensen said.

The burglar caused needless damage, Thorstensen said, just to commit a crime.

“That window that he climbed through is right next to a door, he could have easily reached in and opened up a door,” Thorstensen said.

Watching the video gives Thorstensen grief but she found some consolation in all of it.

“I’m almost grateful that he found money right away so he didn’t destroy things in pursuit of something he wasn’t going to find because we don’t keep large amounts of cash, just enough to start giving change to people,” Thorstensen said.

Due to the robbery, she couldn’t open her business on that day.

“For me, the hardest part was turning people away that day, there was glass everywhere so I couldn’t serve anybody anything even if they showed up,” Thorstensen said.

A fundraiser was organized to help with the damage and several people on Facebook have supported Thorstensen and Joyful Brews.

“I’m completely astonished at the goodness of the community that I’m a part of,” Thorstensen said.