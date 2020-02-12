Bernie Sanders to hold rally in downtown Denver on Sunday

2020 Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses the crowd at the Royal family Life Center on March 14, 2019 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Sanders received 26 percent of the South Carolina Democratic vote in the 2020 race, eventually losing the nomination to Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

DENVER — Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in downtown Denver on Sunday.

According to the official campaign website, the rally will be held at the Bellco Theater inside the Colorado Convention Center.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Sunday and the event begins at 6 p.m.

Sanders, 78, won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, narrowly bearing former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders declared, according to the Associated Press.

Sanders last held a rally in Denver in September, when he spoke to a crowd at Civic Center Park.