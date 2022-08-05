KEYSTONE, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials have announced that the Bergman Bowl Express lift at Keystone Resort will not be completed in time for the 2022/23 season.

A construction company that was working on the Bergman Bowl expansion project accidentally damaged protected alpine tundra in early July.

According to the vice president and general manager at Keystone Resort, Chris Sorensen, the plan that aims to fully restore the high alpine area damaged by construction crews in a minimal construction route, has been approved by the U.S. Forest Service.

However, Sorensen said that the Bergman Bowl will be open to hike-to skiers and riders this coming winter.

“Our priority is preserving and caring for our natural environment,” Sorensen, said. “We take our role as stewards of the environment and of National Forest Service Land extremely seriously, and we will operate with that at the heart of the work we execute for the restoration plan and the full Bergman Bowl project.”

In his statement, Sorensen said that the project to repair the alpine tundra will need to undergo further environmental reviews, which will also be carried out by the USFS.

Separately, outside of the damaged alpine tundra area, construction on the Outpost Restaurant expansion, snowmaking, and trail work that are all part of the initial bowl expansion project may continue.

