Bent’s Fort Fire approximately 1,500 acres, about 75% contained

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As of Sunday morning, April 12 the Bent’s Fort Fire is about 75% contained, according to the Otero County Sheriff. The fire was first reported on Saturday afternoon, April 11 located along Highway 94, east of La Junta.

Bent’s Fort Fire is at approximately 1,500 acres with about 75% containment. Crews still working on hot spots and on the souther edge where it jumped the river at the Otero/Bent County line pic.twitter.com/bMyUgotqoI — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 12, 2020

The fire ended up crossing into Bent County.

The Bent County Office of Emergency Management posted to their Facebook page Saturday evening the following message:

“Do to a large fire Bent County residents between the Bent/Otero County line and County Road 9 need to evacuate towards Las Animas.”

Bent’s Fort Fire estimated around 1,200 acres and 15-20% containment. Crews coming in to fight the fire overnight. pic.twitter.com/7uO090bhKq — Otero County Sheriff – Colorado (@OteroSheriff) April 12, 2020