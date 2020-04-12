Bent’s Fort Fire approximately 1,500 acres, about 75% contained

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As of Sunday morning, April 12 the Bent’s Fort Fire is about 75% contained, according to the Otero County Sheriff. The fire was first reported on Saturday afternoon, April 11 located along Highway 94, east of La Junta.
The fire ended up crossing into Bent County.
The Bent County Office of Emergency Management posted to their Facebook page Saturday evening the following message:
“Do to a large fire Bent County residents between the Bent/Otero County line and County Road 9 need to evacuate towards Las Animas.”