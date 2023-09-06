Police are investigating a train derailment west of Bennett when several cars carrying coal moved off the track.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police and the Union Pacific Railroad are investigating a train derailment west of Bennett.

SkyFOX flew over the train near East Colfax and North Harback Road at around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. The intersection is west of the town of Bennett.

According to the public information officer with the Bennett Police Department, at least eight train cars carrying coal were derailed. Thankfully, police said no hazards or injuries were reported.

The track that the train was on was destroyed.

The only road impacted is Harback Road, according to police.

At this time, police do not know what caused the derailment but the Union Pacific Railroad is also on the scene investigating.