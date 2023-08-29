Deputies were investigating Tuesday after a report of someone with a gun put an elementary school in Bennett on lockdown. (Credit: David D Stevens)

DENVER (KDVR) — Deputies were investigating Tuesday after a report of someone with a gun put an elementary school in Bennett on lockdown.

The investigation was in the area of Trupp Park, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got a call at 5:15 p.m. reporting someone with a gun at the park, and a witness said “shots fired,” according to the sheriff’s office. Soccer practice was underway at the park as this was happening.

A person of interest was detained shortly after at 5:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

No victims were located, and investigators had not confirmed whether shots were fired as of Tuesday evening. A large perimeter was established for the investigation.

Witness interviews were continuing, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said there was no threat to the public.

Parents were directed to go to Bennett High School to reunite with their children. All children had been reunited with their parents by about 7 p.m.

People were urged to avoid Trupp Park while the investigation continued.

