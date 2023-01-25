(KXRM) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said he will consider “holds on other Pentagon nominees” until he can meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about a basing decision for U.S. Space Command.

Bennet tweeted just before 5 p.m. Monday that the Department of Defense has repeatedly ignored requests for a meeting with Austin. He said that’s why he’s voted against one nomination and could hold up the process for other nominees.

“The @DeptofDefense [Department of Defense] has repeatedly ignored my request for a meeting with Secretary Austin about the Space Command basing decision,” said Sen. Bennet. “For that reason, I voted against Brendan Owens’ nomination tonight [Monday, Jan. 23], and will consider holds on other Pentagon nominees until a meeting takes place.”

In December, Gen. James Dickinson, the commander of U.S. Space Command, announced that a decision should be coming soon on whether the headquarters would remain at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs or move to Huntsville, Alabama.

In January 2021, former President Donald Trump made the announcement to move the U.S. Space Command, sparking a heated debate for two years.