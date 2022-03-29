DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Senator Michael Bennet is working with Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman on the bipartisan RELIEF for Ukraine Act.

RELIEF stands for “Repurposing Elite Luxuries into Emergency Funds.” The act would require the Department of Justice to administer money from seized Russian assets to Ukrainian relief funds.

This comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland initiated the KleptocCapture task force to seize assets of individuals and entities violating U.S. sanctions against Russia.

“Putin and his inner circle bear direct responsibility for the war in Ukraine and the shameful death, destruction, and dislocation it has unleashed,” said Bennet. “Our bill makes Putin and Russian oligarchs pay the price by ensuring that funds from their seized assets go directly to the Ukrainian people to support them through many difficult years ahead of resettlement, reconstruction, and recovery.”

The funds collected will be managed by the Department of State in cooperation with the U.S. Agency for International Development. The fund would go towards supporting Ukrainian refugees’ health and safety.

The fund would also contribute to the reconstruction and recovery of areas in Ukraine not under Russian control.