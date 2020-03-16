Bennet introduces bill to protect quarantined and isolated workers during COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced on Monday that he, along with U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and a group of their Senate colleagues, introduced legislation that would prohibit employers from firing, punishing or otherwise discriminating against a worker who is quarantined or isolated.

Additionally, this would also protect individuals who are caring for family members in quarantine or isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We should do all we can to provide some peace of mind to workers and families who are grappling with the coronavirus outbreak,” Bennet said. “This bill protects workers’ economic security and public health.”

Colorado follows the legal doctrine of “employment-at-will,” which means that, with the exception of anti-discrimination and anti-retaliation laws and contracts to the contrary, employers can fire an employee at any time for any reason.

Because of the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, Bennet says he wants to ensure that workers do not feel that they are at risk of losing their jobs if they follow quarantine or isolation recommendations necessary to keep the public safe.