Bennet, Hickenlooper approve of Biden’s Tenth Circuit nomination

DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have voiced their approval for President Joe Biden’s nomination of Veronica Rossman to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Rossman serves as Senior Counsel to the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Districts of Colorado and Wyoming. She represents those who cannot afford private counsel.

Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper reacted to President Biden’s decision with the following official statement:

“With over a decade of service as a Federal Public Defender, Veronica will bring a wide breadth of experience and perspective to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. Over the course of her career, Veronica has earned a reputation for being fair, tenacious, and dedicated to equal justice under the law. She is well-respected and trusted by her peers and colleagues, including those who have served with her as opposing counsel. We have no doubt that Veronica will serve with impartiality, honesty, and integrity, and we look forward to voting to confirm her nomination.” Joint statement made by the offices of Senator Michael Bennet (D) and Senator John Hickenlooper (D)

Rossman began her judicial journey by immigrating to the United States from Russia as a child. Her family were political and religious refugees, escaping anti-Semitism.

Rossman worked as a visiting Assistant Professor at Denver’s Sturm College of Law for two years. She also served for five years on the board of Faculty of Federal Advocates

President Biden announced five nominees alongside Rossman. If selected, Rossman would be the only judge on the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals to have experience as a public defender.