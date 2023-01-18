Denver (KDVR) — Denver usually receives about 6.5 inches of snow in January. This week’s storm brought more than that in 24 hours.

“It actually was less than we expected, but still is putting us above average for the month of January,” said Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

This is the biggest January snowstorm in Denver since 1992, and Michels says the extra inches can bring big benefits.

“Snow is a wonderful thing for farmers and for the crops out there because it is slowly absorbed into the soil, as it slowly melts. That means it’s a good saturation which is wonderful. Some great news, the mountains are out of drought conditions. We still have some light drought conditions across definitely the eastern plains, but this snow is going to help us,” Michels said.

This is not a typical snowstorm for this time of year. January is Denver’s sixth snowiest month. March and April typically bring the most snow.