Benefit concert honors avalanche victims and raises funds for families

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Hundreds of people tuned in for a livestream benefit concert Sunday night, honoring the lives of three Eagle County men killed in an avalanche weeks earlier.

Adam Palmer, Seth Bossung and Andy Jessen were backcountry skiing near Silverton when they were caught, buried and killed by an avalanche. Palmer and Jessen were both members of the Eagle Town Council. Bossung and Palmer were Eagle County employees; Jessen co-owned Bonfire Brewing in Eagle.

“It was a pretty catastrophic loss across the board — professionally and personally for the community,” said Eric Lovgren, organizer of the concert and friend of all three victims.

Lovgren took the stage with the bluegrass band that Palmer helped form. A small crowd was able to attend in person, but the concert was primarily viewed through a livestream due to COVID-19 regulations.

“We’ve got these guys who were so important to so many people not only in the Eagle Valley but throughout the country. We wanted to do something that we could reach everybody since we’re not able to be together right now,” said Lovgren.

Colorado has recorded 11 avalanche fatalities so far this season, one shy of the deadliest year on record in 1993. Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says that statistic is troubling.

“A lot of people that have gotten killed this year were pretty avid mountain athletes. People that were participating in a host of different mountain activities and have been doing it for quite some time and it was an important part of their life,” said Greene.

Greene says anyone traveling in avalanche territory should have a rescue transceiver, probe pole and a shovel.

The three men honored Sunday night are remembered for their love of the outdoors, but also for what they put in to their community.

“These guys were such amazing men that were so important to so many people. The outpouring from the community to make this event happen has just been tremendous,” said Lovgren.

Donations will be accepted for the next 10 days. All proceeds will be split between the victims’ families, Vail Mountain Rescue Group and Silverton Medical Rescue.