Beloved ‘Santa Bill’ hospitalized with COVID-19

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A well-known Santa Claus impersonator is hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Santa Bill,” who looks and plays the part of St. Nick, is battling the disease at St. Anthony Hospital. His family said the 72-year-old first fell ill in mid-November.

His son said Santa Bill is vaccinated and was planning on receiving a booster shot before he got sick.

“He lights up for Christmas,” son Brack Lee said. “And right now, that light’s a little dimmer.”

While the family hopes for the best, they are raising money for the animals, including reindeer and burros, on Santa Bill’s “Laughing Valley Ranch” outside Idaho Springs.

A GoFundMe has been created for donations.

“We understand it’s a long game,” Lee said. “It’s gonna take a while.”