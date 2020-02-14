Beloved Colorado musician’s death ruled homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. -- The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of a well-loved northern Colorado musician, 53-year-old Stanley "Scott" Sessions.

Every Thursday night for the last five years, six musicians would gather in Kyle Borthick’s small basement in Aurora to let loose and play the blues.

“This is special, sorry, this is special because it’s family,” Borthick said.

The true brotherhood organically morphed into the band, “The Movers & Shakers."

The guys play gigs up and down the Front Range. The crew had added flair from their trumpet player, “Scotty,” who just bought a sparkly red suitcoat during their recent trip to Memphis. The band competed in the semi-finals in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis and recorded a CD at the World Famous Sun Studio.

“There’s no off switch with Scotty. He put everything he had to be on stage,” Borthick said. “Scott is one-of-a-kind. Truly one-of-a-kind person. They broke the mold with Scotty, a very positive dude and everybody loved him," Borthick said.

With a love for the limelight, friends say Sessions would make a connection with every person he met, remembering their name no matter how long time passed.

“He would always go out of his way to be kind to people,” Kyle’s son, and the band’s guitarist, Ryan Borthick said.

But on Tuesday morning, Borthick received concerning text messages about Scotty’s whereabouts. He didn’t show up to a scheduled gig he had on Monday night with an Elvis group in Johnstown.

“It was completely unlike Scotty. If there was a stage to be on – he would be on it,” Kyle Borthick said.

Then the band received horrific news. Larimer County Sheriff's deputies said Sessions’ body was dumped near the side of Old Flowers Road and Pingree Park Road, west of Fort Collins. Their fellow bandmate had been killed.

“It was devastating and it’s still devastating. The question comes up: who would want to do this to this happy, outgoing, wonderful person that we all loved? It doesn’t make any sense. We’re all trying to wrap our heads around it. We’re all hoping and praying that the truth comes out soon and whoever did this pays the price for it,” Kyle Borthick said.

The Movers & Shakers cancelled their performance for Friday to take some time to reflect on how to move forward without a vital part of their band.

“Music has a healing power and that healing power will carry us through this,” Kyle Borthick said. “He’s got hard shoes to fill. In fact, he bought some really nice sparkly shoes down in Memphis, and those are really going to be hard to fill.”

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating Session’s death. They are asking anyone with information to call Det. Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.