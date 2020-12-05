Beloved Arvada bakery victim of vandalism



ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Das Meyer Fine Pastry Chalet has been in business in Arvada for 38 years, only to find itself the victim of vandalism in the middle of a pandemic.

The Arvada Police Department says someone spray painted the bakery’s fence.

For the Meyer family, this is just another blow on what’s already been a challenging year.

“It’s just very disheartening, and we just hope that… people can see what’s happening and find who’s doing it, and stop them,” says owner Hillary Meyer-Wood.

Meyer-Wood isn’t the only family member at the bakery every day. Her father started the company when she was just 4 years old, and now there are three generations working under the same roof.

Every day, customers can pick up fresh bread, cookies, cinnamon rolls and danishes. However, the real bread and butter comes from their specialty cakes for weddings and graduations.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, those events haven’t been happening.

“With no big events over the summer, that’s really, really killed our business a lot,” shared Meyer-Wood, “If this goes down, our entire family goes down.”

She says the bakery has lost 70% of its sales.

On top of that, now the family needs to fix the fence.

“It’s been really hard, but it’s super disheartening when you come to work… and there’s graffiti written on your fence,” said Meyer-Wood.

Now, the family will begin installing cameras along the fence, hoping to stop the vandals from striking again.

If you would like to help the family, they say simply come in and pick up a pastry or gift card during the holidays. The address is 13251 W. 64th Ave., Arvada, Colo. 80004.