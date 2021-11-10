Bell’s Brewery sells to parent company of New Belgium Brewing; the pair will join forces

DENVER (KDVR) — Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery announced Wednesday that it has reached a sale agreement that will combine its company with New Belgium.

The Michigan-based craft brewing company is being sold to Lion, which is New Belgium Brewing’s parent company. Lion acquired New Belgium in 2019.

“We’re taking a big step forward toward continued growth and greater positive impact by announcing a sale agreement that will see us join forces with New Belgium,” Bell’s Brewery shared on Twitter.

“This decision ultimately came down to two determining factors,” Founder Larry Bell said. “First, the folks at New Belgium share our ironclad commitment to the craft of brewing and the community-first way we’ve built our business. Second, this was the right time. I’ve been doing this for more than 36 years and recently battled some serious health issues. I want everyone who loves this company like I do to know we have found a partner that truly values our incredible beer, our culture, and the importance of our roots here in Michigan.”

In a release, Bell’s said the combination of Bell’s and New Belgium places the expanded company at the top of the U.S. craft beer market in sales volume and growth, with an extraordinary lineup of brands including the #1 IPA brand in the U.S., Voodoo Ranger, along with Fat Tire, Two Hearted Ale, and Oberon Ale.

Bell’s said beer drinkers should expect no changes to Bell’s current beers.

“We are thrilled to be taking this next step in the United States, bringing these two great names in craft brewing together,” said Matt Tapper, Managing Director of Lion’s global craft beverages business. “We look forward to continuing to support both Bell’s and New Belgium in this next phase of growth.”