DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas Day is just 19 days away. If you have a package to ship for the holidays, you’ll want to get that done sooner rather than later.

Have you ever wondered what’s going on with your package before it gets to your front door? FOX31’s Carly Moore is getting a behind-the-scenes look at a FedEx facility.

Similar to Amazon, FedEx now offers picture proof of delivery.

They said it provides customers with peace of mind when they receive a photo confirmation that their holiday shipments have arrived. It’s offered for all FedEx Express and FedEx Ground residential, non-signature package deliveries without requiring an account or a login.

It allows shippers to have confidence in the delivery of their packages.

FedEx holiday shipping deadlines

FedEx Express Saver – Tuesday, Dec. 19

FedEx Express® 3Day Freight – Tuesday, Dec. 19

FedEx Express® 2Day Freight – Wednesday, Dec. 20

2Day * & 2Day AM – Wednesday, Dec. 20

FedEx Express® 1Day Freight – Thursday, Dec. 21

FedEx Same Day – Friday, Dec. 22

FedEx is a worldwide company, but here in Colorado, they have a big impact too.

FedEx employs more than 7,000 team members throughout Colorado, with more than 4,000 of them located in the Denver area.