Behind the scenes as CU Boulder gets ready for fall semester

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — In just more than a week, thousands of students will be back in class at the University of Colorado Boulder, for a semester unlike any other.

The university chose a hybrid learning model for the fall, to reduce the number of students in classrooms and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The administration has been working for months to make it a success.

“We started hitting it hard in March, when it (the spread of COVID-19) started ramping up,” David Kang, Vice Chancellor for Infrastructure and Sustainability said.

Since then CU has made many changes.

The number of students in classrooms at any given time will be reduced 70 to 80%. For example, the Cofrin Auditorium would typically hold about 150 students. Now, it’s limited to 23, as dozens of seats are blocked off.

CU has been able to take advantage of conference rooms, athletic facilities, ballrooms and more to nearly double the teaching areas from 360 to 714.

“Then we started looking at our engineering controls,” Kang said.

The university wanted increase ventilation. In spaces where there was natural ventilation, workers installed nearly 600 HEPA filters to scrub the air.

CU is also reminding students to wear masks and keep their distance.