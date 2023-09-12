AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — There was a buzz in the air Tuesday morning at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. It was honey harvest time.

Most resorts do not have resident bumbles on their property. So what is “bee-hind” all this?

“We use it (bees) for a number of reasons,” said Peter Steimie, Gaylord Rockies director of food and beverage. “First and foremost, the sustainability. The product we actually use in various items in the hotel from pastry, beverage programming, entrées.”

Around a quarter of a million bees call the Gaylord home. Last year, the busy little winged creatures produced around 170 pounds of grade A liquid gold — pure, unfiltered and uncooked nectar of the gods.

“The honey we make on property is so unique,” said Brielle Fratellone, Gaylord Rockies executive pastry chef. “It’s going to be made using the flowers and all the foliage from right here on property. It’s going to have such a unique flavor and be something very special to use as an ingredient as a chef.”

Bees produced over 170 pounds of honey last year at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. (KDVR)

In addition to enhancing and creating some culinary delights, the on-site delicacy is also used on the outside of the body as well. The honey is used as a key ingredient for skin care products that are used and sold in the Gaylord’s spa.

Don’t think you need to make a beeline to the Gaylord right away. The bees will be staying put for a long time. This is their home.