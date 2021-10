Interstate 70 (I-70) signs in the mountains west of Denver.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KDVR) — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed Thursday night at Loveland Pass after a semi-truck hauling beer caught fire.

Colorado State Patrol said the trailer is completely burnt out. No injuries were reported.

The closure was posted between Exit 216 and Exit 205, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Westbound traffic was detoured to Loveland Pass.

The interstate had reopened by about 11:15 p.m.