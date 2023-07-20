COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Wetter weather has impacted all sorts of things, good and bad. FOX31 went to Colorado Springs to see how it’s helping the bee population firsthand.

Brett Strike is taking on the title of beekeeper going on three years now.

“I got involved with it with one hive,” Strike said. “Since then, I’ve grown to five hives and hopefully doubling that by next year.”

The wet weather lately is helping Strike with his growth goal for his business, Bee’s Backyard Honey.

“They’re heavy production right now and honey flow seems to be a little bit better as well,” Strike said. “When the humidity evaporates, all the water that’s in there, it turns it into honey faster, basically.”

Strike explained why the population of bees is growing too.

“When you have the dry heat that we usually have here, it dries out their eggs. And so they’re some of the eggs just don’t hatch and they have to clean out that cell and the queen has to come and lay another egg,” he said. “But when you have all the moisture, it helps with the population.”

With increased bee populations, there’s the possibility of more swarms showing up at people’s homes. If it happens, Strike asks that you call a beekeeper instead of taking matters into your own hands.

Colorado Beekeepers Association has a list of beekeepers and instructions on what to do if you encounter a beehive.

“Don’t spray pesticides and stuff like that because that will kill them and it eventually comes back to the hive that they live in and it can kill the entire colony,” he said.