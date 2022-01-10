Beaver Creek opens new learning terrain expansion

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (KDVR) — Beaver Creek Resort unveiled its new 250-acre beginner and intermediate learning terrain on Monday.

The McCoy Park is the latest family-friendly addition to the resort that offers acres of groomable open space skiing and snowboarding. The expansion offers a new experience for anyone who has ever wanted to learn how to shred.

“This is an extraordinary moment for Beaver Creek Resort. As a world-class luxury family resort, we are thrilled to add this terrain to our mountain. McCoy Park offers families the opportunity to explore together and immerse themselves in nature,” said Nadia Guerriero, chief operating officer of Beaver Creek.

Newest features of McCoy Park

In addition to being a training terrain, McCoy Park also includes:

17 new trails, 14 rated at a beginner level

Two new quad chairlifts

Eaton Haus, a new warming hut and dining outpost

Dedicated learning ares that mimic the setting of advanced trails

Beaver Creek will celebrate the park’s opening with live music, complimentary ice skating and giveaways on Jan. 14.