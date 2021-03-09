Beaver Creek, Keystone and Vail extend ski season

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Skiers and riders can enjoy more time on the snow, as this year’s season has been extended at Beaver Creek Resort, Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain Resort.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday the revised closing dates are as follows:

Beaver Creek – Sunday, April 11

Keystone – Sunday, April 11

Vail – Sunday, April 18

Vail Resorts said these ski areas may stay open than longer than the announced extensions, depending on snow conditions.

Breckenridge Ski Resort will maintain its season plan to operate through Memorial Day, with a projected closing date of May 31, as will Crested Butte Mountain Resort, with a closing date of April 4.

Vail Resorts said the season extensions are a way of saying thank you to pass holders and guests for their continued support, for following safety protocols and showing personal responsibility during this unprecedented season.