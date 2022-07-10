DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is moving into a more active bear season as seen when a hungry black bear was seen rummaging through garbage in the Ken Caryl Ranch neighborhood Sunday morning.

The Colorado Department of Parks and Wildlife tells FOX31 that with rapidly expanding new development along the Front Range, residents are now neighbors to nearly 20,000 black bears who are getting ready to prepare for winter by looking to consume up to 20,000 calories per day.

Some end up in metro area neighborhoods looking for food in trash, which is unsettling for those living in foothills communities.

“If there was a bear next to my house and went through my food, I’d be scared for my pets, for my family,” said Max Hatfield.

CPW tells FOX31, the areas along the Front Range that see the most bear activity are Boulder, Golden, Morrison, the Littleton and Highlands Ranch area, Castle Rock, Castle Pines and Larkspur.

State officials say it is important to be “bear aware” by securing trash, never feeding bears, avoid bird feeders, keep food off of unused grills, and keeping your windows and doors locked.

While some communities do not require bear proof trash containers, others require trash to be secured. Residents can receive a citation if trash is left out on days not scheduled for pick-up.

For more information on keeping your home safe, visit CPW’s website.