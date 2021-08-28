Bears more actively searching for food; how to bearproof your area

A black bear eats trash after knocking over a trash bin in east Anchorage, Alaska, on Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding residents and visitors in bear country to be bear aware and bearproof their area.

Thank you for being #BearAware. It takes all of us to have this same mindset. https://t.co/w5rwv2peBw — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 28, 2021

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears have entered hyperphagia — the process when bears eat and drink nearly nonstop as they fatten up for hibernation — and are now consuming roughly 20,000 calories a day.

The end of summer into early fall is the time of year bears are more active in searching for food and could venture into more human populated areas.

How to bearproof your area

CPW said there are steps humans should take to bearproof their space so the animals don’t come near looking for food.

Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.

Be responsible about trash and bird feeders.

Burn food off barbeque grills and clean after each use.

Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.

Don’t leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.

Pick fruit before it ripens, and clean up fallen fruit.

Talk to your neighbors about doing their part to be bear responsible.