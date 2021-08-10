Bear break-ins an issue in Estes Park; windows popped and doors opened

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Bear activity in the Town of Estes Park has increased as of late with a series of break-ins to cars and homes.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages residents and visitors to make sure doors and windows are securely closed and latched.

Several houses have recently been broken into by bears across @TownofEstesPark. Most incidents involved a bear prying open a cracked window (like in the photos).



Please make sure all home windows are closed COMPLETELY and latched. pic.twitter.com/DUXjcRpCov — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 11, 2021

The bears usually go straight to the refrigerator or pantry in a house and it is a learned behavior, CPW said. People who live in the town need to be diligent about security and do their part to prevent bears from getting into places looking for food.