DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday morning, a bear was spotted in a tree on the University of Colorado Boulder’s campus near the engineering center.

CU Boulder Police and the Department of Wildlife roped off the northwest side of the engineering center next to the math building and are monitoring the scene.

The approximate location of the bear on CU campus at 10:19 a.m., Sept. 9, 2023. (Photo courtesy of CU Boulder)

At 10:15 a.m., CU asked students to avoid the area and not to call dispatch because CUPD was already on the scene.

At 10:55 a.m., the bear was seen napping in the tree. CUPD and the Department of Wildlife are planning to watch the bear and scare the bear away from campus later on in the day when there are fewer students on campus.

