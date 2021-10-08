Bear spotted near DU campus

DENVER (KDVR) — A bear was spotted near the University of Denver campus on Friday morning.

The bear was spotted near the campus on South Jackson Street, just southwest of Interstate 25 and South Colorado Boulevard, according to Colorado Parks and WIldlife.

Wildlife officials tried to capture the bear, but it hopped a fence and disappeared.

Is it common to spot bears in the Denver city limits?

It’s not uncommon to see bears in Littleton and inside the 470 loop or southeast Aurora, according to CPW spokesperson Jason Clay. He cited a few examples of recent bear sightings:

June 2020: Commerce City

September 2020: Federal Heights

October 2020: Lakewood at West Sixth Avenue and Carr Street

But he said until now, a bear had not been spotted in this area of Denver for the last three years.

What to do if you spot a bear

Wildlife officials still hope to find this bear. They advised anyone who spots a bear over the weekend to contact Colorado State Patrol. Their 24-hour phone number is 303-239-4501.