Bear reports increasing across Colorado, see videos and photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Wednesday that bear reports are ramping up across the state.

CPW said, “This bear tried to enter a home in Green Mountain Falls. Note the bird feeder in the yard. Human behavior gets bears killed.”

Time to get #BearAware. Bear activity is ramping up and reports are coming in across @COParksWildlife's SE Region. This bear tried to enter a home in Green Mountain Falls. Note the bird feeder in the yard. Human behavior gets bears killed. #DoNotFeedBears #KeepBearsAlive (1 of 4) pic.twitter.com/YKWiQu7vg7 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 8, 2020

Be sure to keep your garage closed, your doors locked and keep your windows closed and locked. Bears know a cracked window is a gateway in to your pantry, according to CPW.

This bear was seen limping across a yard last week in Monument. Bears are constantly seeking food. Keep doors and windows closed. Don't attract bears with birdfeeders, pet food, unsecured garbage, open garage doors. Don't be the reason a bear is euthanized. #KeepBearsAlive (3/4) pic.twitter.com/Wzpo6xZ6ci — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 8, 2020

This time of the year, it is important to stay bear aware. Tips can be found here and specific suggestions about camping in bear country are at this link.

Caught on camera: Bear cub charges at door of Boulder home

WATCH what happened when someone in #ColoradoSprings left a lunch bag in an unlocked truck. This is #BearCountry. Bears have a keen sense of smell. Don't attract them and turn them into garbage bears or nuisance bears. Be #BearAware. Learn more at: https://t.co/m3xAwVAOJl (4/4) pic.twitter.com/JZo9BkWJsf — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 8, 2020

Last week, there were reports ranging from bears trying to reach peaches sitting on a kitchen windowsill, to bears eating garbage from unsecured trash cans, and entering open garages to raid refrigerators, according to CPW.