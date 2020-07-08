Bear reports increasing across Colorado, see videos and photos

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said Wednesday that bear reports are ramping up across the state.
CPW said, “This bear tried to enter a home in Green Mountain Falls. Note the bird feeder in the yard. Human behavior gets bears killed.”
Be sure to keep your garage closed, your doors locked and keep your windows closed and locked. Bears know a cracked window is a gateway in to your pantry, according to CPW.
This time of the year, it is important to stay bear aware. Tips can be found here and specific suggestions about camping in bear country are at this link.
Last week, there were reports ranging from bears trying to reach peaches sitting on a kitchen windowsill, to bears eating garbage from unsecured trash cans, and entering open garages to raid refrigerators, according to CPW.