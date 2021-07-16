Bear released back into wild after chicken feeder on its head removed by wildlife officers

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Curiosity and hunger got one young female bear into some trouble after she got a chicken feeder stuck on her head.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been tracking the bear since July 6 after receiving reports it appeared to be in distress.
Wildlife officers jumped in to help with the aid of some tranquilizers to get the animal out of the tree it was found in on Thursday.
Following the yearling’s rescue and aid, CPW said she was in good condition other than being a bit thin. CPW officers released the bear back into the wild following the rescue.