Bear released back into wild after chicken feeder on its head removed by wildlife officers

The bear was first spotted wandering the foothills west of Boulder on July 6, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (CPW NE Region)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Curiosity and hunger got one young female bear into some trouble after she got a chicken feeder stuck on her head.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been tracking the bear since July 6 after receiving reports it appeared to be in distress.

Wildlife officers in #Boulder safely tranquilized this bear & removed the chicken feeder that had been stuck on her head. The bear was a little thin for a yearling at this time of year, but otherwise in good body condition when released. pic.twitter.com/vWfJmiHS1f — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

Wildlife officers jumped in to help with the aid of some tranquilizers to get the animal out of the tree it was found in on Thursday.

Climb up the tree with wildlife officer Sam Peterson, as he works to rescue the bear west of #Boulder that had a chicken feeder stuck on its head. pic.twitter.com/K5bYC9qBbj — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

Following the yearling’s rescue and aid, CPW said she was in good condition other than being a bit thin. CPW officers released the bear back into the wild following the rescue.

Wildlife officers remove a chicken feeder stuck on the head of this bear just west of #Boulder. The first report we received of this bear was on July 6, so that bucket had been on its head for at least one week before wildlife officers were able to free her of it. #WildlifeRescue pic.twitter.com/ltAi0JlnJ7 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021