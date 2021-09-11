‘Bear’ necessities: Steamboat Springs resident has outdoor couch taken over by bears

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — When bears in the area ruined a local resident’s couch in the spring, he decided to leave it out there for them all summer. They apparently appreciate it, as they frequent the furniture – like the one in the video above.

“Not the first time. Keeps happening, pretty sure it’s the same bear but we have several bears every night,” Chris Ward told FOX31.

Ward said the bears destroyed the couch this past spring but since he’s left it out there, they keep coming back. He said when they go into hibernation, the couch will go to the dump.