Bear Lake in RMNP still has 58 inches of snow on the ground; third deepest snowpack on record

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The snow is sticking around! Especially at Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.

As of May 12, Bear Lake’s snowpack is at 58 inches at 9,500 feet, which is 117% of average. That makes it the number three deepest snowpack on record for May 12.

The deepest snowpack ever recorded on May 12 at Bear Lake occurred in 2011 with 73 inches.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the melt-out projection for Bear Lake at 9,500 feet is June 6. In other words, expect to encounter snow at the Bear Lake Trailhead through early June.

But is the snowfall over for this season? It might not be.

When it comes to the latest snowfall in Denver history, June rises to the top. Yes, snow has accumulated in Denver in June.

Here are the top five latest snowfalls in Denver:

June 2, 1951

May 29, 1975

May 28, 1950 & May 28, 1947

May 24, 2002