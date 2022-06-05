COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers responded to a report of a collision between a bear and motorcyclist on Interstate 25.

Colorado State Patrol received a call at 9:17 p.m. on Saturday of a collision on I-25 and northbound mile point 156.

A motorcyclist collided with a bear that was on the interstate. Due to the crash, three lanes were blocked off while officers investigated.

The motorcyclist had a passenger with them and both riders were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bear unfortunately was killed on scene.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said their officers responded after the crash to retrieve the bear carcass.

Aggressive animal behavior this time of year

CPW is reminding everyone to expect aggressive behavior from wildlife this time of year as mothers are defending their young.

As the weather begins to warm up, bears are starting to emerge from hibernation and are bringing their babies out into the world.

Breeding season for black bears begins in June, so CPW is reminding Coloradans to never feed bears or cubs. Bears can smell food for miles, even if it is locked in a car.

CPW also asks all drivers on big interstates to pay extra attention to wildlife wandering on the roads from dusk to dawn. To avoid a collision, drive slowly and scan ahead for any movement along the roadway.