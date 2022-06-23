CREEDE, Colo. (KDVR) — A black bear was found shot to death last year and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are still searching for information on the incident.

A dead 7- or 8-year-old sow was discovered in a Rio Grande River near the Mountain Views at Rivers Edge RV resort south of Creede in Mineral County last fall. Officers determined the animal had been illegally shot and recovered a .22 air rifle pellet from the bear’s chest.

“Willful destruction of a big-game animal is a felony in Colorado and can result in a lifetime suspension of hunting and fishing privileges,” Brent Woodward, CPW’s wildlife manager in the Creede district said. “Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and jail time, depending on the charge.”

CPW is asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact Woodward at 719-850-6366 or at brent.woodward@state.co.us.

Rewards of up to $1,000 are possible through a CPW program called Operation Game Thief that pays rewards to citizens who turn in poachers.

Poaching is a serious and costly crime and damages the wildlife community in Colorado, CPW said.