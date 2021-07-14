Bear gets into camper, forest service tightens restrictions

CARBONDALE, Colo. (KDVR) – A foraging black bear got into an unoccupied soft-sided camper prompting new restrictions at the at Chapman Campground.

Hard-sided campers or trailers are currently the only options for the campground in the upper Fryingpan River Valley. White River National Forest officials also announced that day-use at Chapman is no longed permitted.

“We’ve had to move to these restrictions directly because of a black bear getting food from campsites,” said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner. “This is an easily preventable problem if people follow basic food storage practices that prevent bears and other wildlife from having access to food and coolers.”

Bear-resistant food lockers are available at every Chapman campsite. A food storage order is effect for all developed campgrounds in the White River National Forest.

“Keeping bears from getting your food keeps you safe, keeps your neighboring campers and the campers who follow you safe, and helps keep the bears safe,” Warner said.