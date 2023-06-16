DENVER (KDVR) — Bears are smart animals. One in Steamboat Springs was clever enough to get itself inside a home but couldn’t figure out how to get out.

As you can see in the video sent by H. Hannah above, the bear is hanging out an upstairs window of a home it got into through a window downstairs. Luckily, the residents weren’t home so neighbors called police, according to Steamboat Radio’s Shannon Lukens.

After the bear was in the home, it tried to get out of an upper-level window numerous times but wouldn’t make the jump, Lukens told FOX31. It eventually pulled itself back inside and made its way back downstairs. The bear went back to the original window that it broke into, and managed to get out and head back into the neighborhood.

Local police alerted Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the incident.

Bearproof your property

CPW says to be loud and make loud noises to try and chase it away if you encounter a bear, but to never approach it.

The best way to stay safe is to keep them away by being proactive. Here are some tips to bearproof your home from CPW:

Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.

Be responsible about trash and bird feeders.

Burn food off barbeque grills and clean after each use.

Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.

Don’t leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.

Pick fruit before it ripens, and clean up fallen fruit.

Talk to your neighbors about doing their part to be bear responsible.

CPW says the most common thread in bear-human conflicts is access to food. The best way to avoid any encounters is to follow tips from wildlife experts.