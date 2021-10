A 200-pound bear was captured by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Littleton and relocated on Oct. 3, 2021 (Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – An old sow (or female bear) found herself up a tree near West Coal Mine Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Littleton late Saturday night.

Estimated to be around 10 to 15 years old, the 200-pound bear was captured by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and relocated Sunday morning.

CPW did not say where the bear would be relocated, only that she was going to a more “suitable habitat.”

