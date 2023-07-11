A bear was roaming at the University of Colorado Boulder Tuesday, prompting area closures on campus. (University of Colorado Boulder)

DENVER (KDVR) — A bear was roaming at the University of Colorado Boulder Tuesday, prompting area closures on campus.

CU Boulder Police said they first noticed the bear around noon and called Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

It was near the south side of the University Memorial Center, CUPD asked people to avoid the area on the south side of the University Memorial Center and closed the sidewalk near where the bear is.

CPW arrived on the scene around noon and about a half hour later the closed area was expanded.

The closure included the UMC south terrace doors and the vendor service area in addition to the south side of UMC and the sidewalk at the southeast corner from the Euclid to Broadway underpass.

CPW said they relocated the bear and the area was reopened just after 2 p.m.