Bear euthanized after getting trapped, becoming aggressive with wildlife officers

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A black bear was euthanized on Sept. 7 after it got trapped in a home near downtown Steamboat Springs and became aggressive when Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tried to get it out.

CPW said the bear entered the house through the open garage door and got trapped inside the location, which trapped the residents in an upstairs room. When CPW officers attempted to haze the bear out of the house, it became aggressive. After 45 minutes, the officers put the bear down “for reasons of health and human safety.”

“The bear had a broken lower jaw that was split in the middle,” CPW District Wildlife Manager Adam Gerstenberger said. “It had healed up wrong and one of its canines was hanging out from its upper lip. The other lower canine was shattered, so its teeth weren’t meeting up. The injury is likely the reason why the bear had turned to human food sources.”

Local residents told Gerstenberger that the bear had recently gotten into food in their garage as well.

CPW reminds residents in bear country and those visiting that this is the time bears fatten up before hibernation so they can be more aggressive in their search for food. In order to avoid these types of situations, homes should be bearproofed and other steps should be taken to repel the animals from coming near domesticated areas.

For more information on bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears. If you have questions or need to report bear problems, call your nearest CPW office.