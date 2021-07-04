Bear Creek Lake Park packed on 4th of July, closed for 2 hours due to capacity

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — State parks, lakes and campgrounds were packed over the holiday weekend, including Bear Creek Lake Park that hit capacity at points throughout Sunday.

“The Fourth of July is our biggest day of the year,” Drew Sprafke, an Open Space Supervisor for the City of Lakewood said.

Sprafke said on Independence Day they staff as many park patrol as possible because of the large crowds. During this Sunday’s celebration, just based on how full the parking lots were, they estimate anywhere between 4,000 to 6,000 people were in and out of the park.

“It’s a big enough crowd to hit capacity and cause us to close for two hours,” Sprafke said.

Compared to last year’s holiday, Sprafke said the crowd size wasn’t that much different. He said the park was open during the pandemic last year.

“But just after the fourth of July last year we had to go to severe restrictions on our capacity,” Sprafke said.

Several of the people FOX31 and Channel 2 spoke to at Bear Creek Lake Park said it was nice to see people back out and enjoying each other’s company.

“It feels like COVID never happened which is fine by me,” Darien Nagel, who was out at Bear Creek Lake Park this Sunday said.

The campgrounds at the park were booked throughout the weekend and that carried in to Monday evening.

“We are camping right down the street so we can get here early and have the best spot,” Jarrett Caldwell, who was out celebrating said.

At last check with Sprafke, he said they had no issues at the park this Fourth of July. He said everyone behaved and followed the no firework rules.